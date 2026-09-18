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Pelvic floor health and disorders Archive

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Read More about How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause

How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause

While menopause means the end of irregular periods and heavy bleeding typical in women with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS; formerly polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS), they continue to face some of the same symptoms along with greater lifelong health risks.

Read More about Should migraines affect birth control choices?
Should migraines affect birth control choices?

Should migraines affect birth control choices?

Starting birth control with a history of migraines can raise questions about which symptoms matter and what to discuss with your clinician.

Read More about The overlap between back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction
The overlap between back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction

The overlap between back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction

Pelvic floor dysfunction in women is commonly linked to lower back pain. The odds of developing pelvic floor-related back pain increase for women as they get older due to factors such as diminished estrogen and childbirth-related pelvic floor damage. Lower back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction may also have overlapping signs, including urinary leakage or urgency, a feeling of heaviness in the pelvis or vaginal bulging, constipation or bowel issues, painful sex or urination, and pain with prolonged sitting or standing.

Read More about Does having a family history of gynecologic cancer automatically mean you should get genetic testing?
Does having a family history of gynecologic cancer automatically mean you should get genetic testing?

Does having a family history of gynecologic cancer automatically mean you should get genetic testing?

A family history of gynecologic cancer doesn’t necessarily mean a woman automatically needs genetic testing to determine her risk. However, women should discuss testing if close relatives have had gynecologic or breast cancers, or if several more-distant relatives have been affected.

Read More about Does having children affect menopause symptoms?
Does having children affect menopause symptoms?

Does having children affect menopause symptoms?

Menopause symptoms vary, and their timing and intensity can raise questions. Explore factors that may shape the transition and habits to consider.

Read More about When pelvic pain signals pelvic congestion syndrome
When pelvic pain signals pelvic congestion syndrome

When pelvic pain signals pelvic congestion syndrome

Pelvic congestion syndrome, which is marked by dull, heavy, dragging pelvic pain, has long been an underrecognized cause of chronic pelvic pain. The condition is caused by loose or faulty valves in pelvic veins that enable blood to flow backward and pool, creating varicose veins.

Read More about Will fibroid bleeding ease after menopause?
Will fibroid bleeding ease after menopause?

Will fibroid bleeding ease after menopause?

Fibroids can change as hormone levels shift, but bleeding patterns and new symptoms after menopause still deserve careful medical attention.

Read More about Can estrogen cream help with vaginal atrophy?
Can estrogen cream help with vaginal atrophy?

Can estrogen cream help with vaginal atrophy?

Vaginal dryness and discomfort can affect intimacy and daily life. See which options may ease symptoms linked to changing estrogen levels.

Read More about HPV testing at home: A new option for women
HPV testing at home: A new option for women

HPV testing at home: A new option for women

In January 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued cervical cancer screening guidelines that, for the first time, include an option for women to perform an at-home human papillomavirus (HPV) test. HPV causes about 95% of cervical cancers.

Read More about From periods to menopause: How estrogen levels throughout life affect women's brain health
From periods to menopause: How estrogen levels throughout life affect women's brain health

From periods to menopause: How estrogen levels throughout life affect women's brain health

Women’s reproductive history, including first period, pregnancy, and menopause, influences their lifetime exposure to estrogen, which appears to shape brain aging and dementia risk. Menopause is believed to be the strongest reproductive factor, with later menopause tied to lower dementia risk.

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