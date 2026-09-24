Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Plant-based eating Archive
Articles
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
For people who are vegan or allergic or intolerant to cow’s milk, oat milk can be a good alternative. Oat milk contains more carbohydrate but less saturated fat than cow’s milk.
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Tempeh, a fermented soybean cake, is a delicious and versatile plant-based protein option, with a good amount of fiber and a satisfying meatlike texture. Look for brands lowest in sodium, and for best results, cook using dry heat methods.
Tips to choose nut butter and seed butter
Any nut or seed butter is a nutritious choice, offering protein, fiber, healthy fats, and minerals. But they’re also high in calories, so watch portion size. Choose “natural” varieties with the fewest ingredients (ideally, just one: the nut or seed they’re made from).
IV therapy for vitamin replenishment: Health boost or expensive placebo?
Intravenous (IV) vitamin therapy delivers vitamins, minerals, and fluids directly into the bloodstream. It is marketed as a quick fix for fatigue, immune health, and hangovers. But scientific evidence does not back up those claims, and IV therapy also poses risks.
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
An analysis of 87 studies found that eating more whole grains may provide modest improvements in cholesterol, triglycerides, blood sugar, weight, blood pressure, and inflammation. Benefits rose as consumption increased to at least four to six servings of whole grains daily. The heart-health benefits of a whole-grain-rich diet may add up over time.
What are some nutritious breakfast options for busy mornings?
Busy mornings do not have to mean skipping balanced nutrition. These quick food combinations offer satisfying alternatives to breakfast shakes.
2 easy, affordable, plant-centered dinners
Shifting your diet to eat more plant-based foods and less meat and dairy products is a smart choice for your health, wallet, and the planet. These two easy, affordable and adaptable recipes are a good way to give plant-based eating a try.
Are certain types of sugars healthier than others?
A high intake of sugar is linked to an increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers. But whether some sugars are healthier (or worse) than others remains a question of interest to many.
Carb cycling: What is it, and does it work?
Carb cycling—alternating high- and low-carb days—may help athletes with fat loss and body composition when paired with structured exercise. But for most everyday exercisers, the regimen likely doesn’t offer benefits over simply following a healthy, balanced diet.
Understanding orthorexia: Have your healthy eating goals gone too far?
Orthorexia is an obsession with “pure” or “clean” eating that goes beyond healthy habits—marked by rigid food rules, anxiety around imperfect eating, and feelings of superiority. Though not a formal diagnosis, it’s treatable with help from a multidisciplinary team that includes various specialists in diet and mental health.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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