Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Preventive care Archive
Articles
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
According to a 2026 study, higher scores on certain fitness tests may help predict longevity. Balance and agility appear to be as crucial to living longer as cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength.
Morning routines that lower blood pressure
Mornings can be a good time to establish routines to help lower blood pressure throughout the day. These include eating a healthy breakfast, limiting dietary salt, and getting regular exercise.
What blood sugar goals are relevant with prediabetes?
Blood sugar goals are only one part of managing prediabetes. Explore how daily habits and other health risks fit into the picture.
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
For people who are vegan or allergic or intolerant to cow’s milk, oat milk can be a good alternative. Oat milk contains more carbohydrate but less saturated fat than cow’s milk.
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
While microplastics have been detected in blood and tissues throughout the body, their health effects remain uncertain yet potentially concerning.
Tips to choose nut butter and seed butter
Any nut or seed butter is a nutritious choice, offering protein, fiber, healthy fats, and minerals. But they’re also high in calories, so watch portion size. Choose “natural” varieties with the fewest ingredients (ideally, just one: the nut or seed they’re made from).
Arthritis, knee surgery, and more: How blood flow restriction training can help
Blood flow restriction training uses a pressurized cuff to partially block blood flow while a person performs strength training exercises. This allows the muscles to grow with the use of lighter weights. It can help a person counter muscle loss that follows surgery or injury.
AI in health care: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots can answer medical questions, but they don’t replace the medical judgment of doctors. For patients, AI is currently most useful for understanding medical conditions, explaining doctor’s notes and lab reports, and helping to prepare for doctor visits.
Caring for an aging parent? Tips for enjoying holiday meals
When you are a caregiver for an aging parent, the joy of gathering for holiday meals can be overshadowed by stress. Planning in advance for things like the day’s schedule, timing of the meal, what food your parent can or will eat, and making sure medications are taken will help children and parents enjoy the meal with as little stress as possible.
What's the right way to brush your teeth?
When you brush your teeth, how much thought do you give to what you’re doing? Regular brushing keeps plaque from forming on your teeth and gums healthy, but you do need a good toothbrush and proper brushing technique.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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