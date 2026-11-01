Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Harvard Men's Health Watch - November 2026
Articles
Men's Health
Erectile dysfunction: Is it a sign of hidden health problems?
Skin and hair health
Can insufficient protein intake cause hair loss?
Bones and joints
PRP injection for knee osteoarthritis: Does it work?
Diet and nutrition
IV therapy for vitamin replenishment: Health boost or expensive placebo?
Exercise and Fitness
How long does it take to build muscle?
Weight loss
Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?
Pain
Self-directed cognitive behavioral therapy may help alleviate chronic pain
Preventive care
Men might be more likely than women to rely on their doctors when making health care decisions
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once