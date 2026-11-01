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Harvard Men's Health Watch - November 2026

Articles

Erectile dysfunction: Is it a sign of hidden health problems? featured image

Men's Health

Erectile dysfunction: Is it a sign of hidden health problems?
Can insufficient protein intake cause hair loss? featured image

Skin and hair health

Can insufficient protein intake cause hair loss?
PRP injection for knee osteoarthritis: Does it work? featured image

Bones and joints

PRP injection for knee osteoarthritis: Does it work?
IV therapy for vitamin replenishment: Health boost or expensive placebo? featured image

Diet and nutrition

IV therapy for vitamin replenishment: Health boost or expensive placebo?
How long does it take to build muscle? featured image

Exercise and Fitness

How long does it take to build muscle?
Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss? featured image

Weight loss

Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?
Self-directed cognitive behavioral therapy may help alleviate chronic pain featured image

Pain

Self-directed cognitive behavioral therapy may help alleviate chronic pain
Men might be more likely than women to rely on their doctors when making health care decisions featured image

Preventive care

Men might be more likely than women to rely on their doctors when making health care decisions
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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

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