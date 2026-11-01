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Harvard Women's Health Watch - November 2026

Articles

The 5 pillars of longevity: Movement, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and social connection featured image

Healthy aging and longevity

The 5 pillars of longevity: Movement, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and social connection
Does caffeine help ease headaches — or does it cause them? featured image

Pain

Does caffeine help ease headaches — or does it cause them?
Why do some people suddenly become sensitive to deodorants? featured image

Skin and hair health

Why do some people suddenly become sensitive to deodorants?
How menopause can affect oral health, including tooth decay, dry mouth, and shifting teeth featured image

Women's Health

How menopause can affect oral health, including tooth decay, dry mouth, and shifting teeth
The health risks of gray divorce: Stress, insomnia, high blood pressure, and more featured image

Healthy aging and longevity

The health risks of gray divorce: Stress, insomnia, high blood pressure, and more
Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option featured image

Diet and nutrition

Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option
How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause featured image

Women's Health

How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
Weight cycling linked to increased muscle loss featured image

Weight loss

Weight cycling linked to increased muscle loss
Estrogen-only hormone therapy tied to lower dementia risk featured image

Women's Health

Estrogen-only hormone therapy tied to lower dementia risk
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