Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Harvard Women's Health Watch - November 2026
Articles
Healthy aging and longevity
The 5 pillars of longevity: Movement, nutrition, sleep, stress reduction, and social connection
Pain
Does caffeine help ease headaches — or does it cause them?
Skin and hair health
Why do some people suddenly become sensitive to deodorants?
Women's Health
How menopause can affect oral health, including tooth decay, dry mouth, and shifting teeth
Healthy aging and longevity
The health risks of gray divorce: Stress, insomnia, high blood pressure, and more
Diet and nutrition
Greek yogurt: Health benefits, protein content, and how to choose the best option
Women's Health
How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
Weight loss
Weight cycling linked to increased muscle loss
Women's Health
Estrogen-only hormone therapy tied to lower dementia risk
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once