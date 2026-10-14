Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Healthy eating for older adults Archive
Articles
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
According to a 2026 study, higher scores on certain fitness tests may help predict longevity. Balance and agility appear to be as crucial to living longer as cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength.
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
For people who are vegan or allergic or intolerant to cow’s milk, oat milk can be a good alternative. Oat milk contains more carbohydrate but less saturated fat than cow’s milk.
Tips to choose nut butter and seed butter
Any nut or seed butter is a nutritious choice, offering protein, fiber, healthy fats, and minerals. But they’re also high in calories, so watch portion size. Choose “natural” varieties with the fewest ingredients (ideally, just one: the nut or seed they’re made from).
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Tempeh, a fermented soybean cake, is a delicious and versatile plant-based protein option, with a good amount of fiber and a satisfying meatlike texture. Look for brands lowest in sodium, and for best results, cook using dry heat methods.
IV therapy for vitamin replenishment: Health boost or expensive placebo?
Intravenous (IV) vitamin therapy delivers vitamins, minerals, and fluids directly into the bloodstream. It is marketed as a quick fix for fatigue, immune health, and hangovers. But scientific evidence does not back up those claims, and IV therapy also poses risks.
Caring for an aging parent? Tips for enjoying holiday meals
When you are a caregiver for an aging parent, the joy of gathering for holiday meals can be overshadowed by stress. Planning in advance for things like the day’s schedule, timing of the meal, what food your parent can or will eat, and making sure medications are taken will help children and parents enjoy the meal with as little stress as possible.
Children of centenarians may stay healthier and live longer too, study finds
In three long-term studies, children of centenarians had lower rates of high blood pressure when compared with others whose parents had shorter life spans. They also tended to have less heart disease, develop health problems later, and live about three years longer.
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
An analysis of 87 studies found that eating more whole grains may provide modest improvements in cholesterol, triglycerides, blood sugar, weight, blood pressure, and inflammation. Benefits rose as consumption increased to at least four to six servings of whole grains daily. The heart-health benefits of a whole-grain-rich diet may add up over time.
What are some nutritious breakfast options for busy mornings?
Busy mornings do not have to mean skipping balanced nutrition. These quick food combinations offer satisfying alternatives to breakfast shakes.
2 easy, affordable, plant-centered dinners
Shifting your diet to eat more plant-based foods and less meat and dairy products is a smart choice for your health, wallet, and the planet. These two easy, affordable and adaptable recipes are a good way to give plant-based eating a try.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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