Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Pain Archive
Articles
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Hip arthritis and hip bursitis can both cause pain and make it harder to do certain activities. But they affect different parts of the hip, have different causes, and may need to be managed in different ways
Hallux rigidus: How to treat big toe arthritis
Hallux rigidus, or big toe arthritis, causes pain and stiffness as the cartilage in the metatarsophalangeal (MTP) joint deteriorates. Treatment begins with stiff-soled shoes and pain relief medication. Surgery may be required for persistent symptoms that don’t respond to other treatment.
Radiofrequency ablation for back pain
Facet joint osteoarthritis can cause chronic back pain. When symptoms can’t be adequately managed with lifestyle changes, exercise, physical therapy, and medications, radiofrequency ablation may provide pain reduction of 50% to 80% that lasts for six to 18 months.
A lumbar belt may help ease low back pain
A 2026 study of adults with nonspecific low back pain found that adding a soft, adjustable lower-back support (lumbar belt) to usual care improved disability and pain after 12 weeks and was better than usual care alone. People wearing a lumbar belt also used less pain medication.
The overlap between back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction
Pelvic floor dysfunction in women is commonly linked to lower back pain. The odds of developing pelvic floor-related back pain increase for women as they get older due to factors such as diminished estrogen and childbirth-related pelvic floor damage. Lower back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction may also have overlapping signs, including urinary leakage or urgency, a feeling of heaviness in the pelvis or vaginal bulging, constipation or bowel issues, painful sex or urination, and pain with prolonged sitting or standing.
Should migraines affect birth control choices?
Starting birth control with a history of migraines can raise questions about which symptoms matter and what to discuss with your clinician.
The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes
Research has shown that most cases of ovarian cancer begin in the nearby fallopian tube. Major medical organizations recommend that women at average risk for ovarian cancer who are done having children and who are undergoing abdominal surgery for other reasons also have their fallopian tubes removed at the same time.
What pain relievers can you use with prednisone?
Prednisone can affect how some pain treatments are used. A few practical considerations can help you discuss options with your clinician.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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