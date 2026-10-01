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Read More about Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference

Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference

Hip arthritis and hip bursitis can both cause pain and make it harder to do certain activities. But they affect different parts of the hip, have different causes, and may need to be managed in different ways

Read More about How to get rid of muscle cramps in your legs
How to get rid of muscle cramps in your legs

How to get rid of muscle cramps in your legs
Read More about Hallux rigidus: How to treat big toe arthritis
Hallux rigidus: How to treat big toe arthritis

Hallux rigidus: How to treat big toe arthritis

Hallux rigidus, or big toe arthritis, causes pain and stiffness as the cartilage in the metatarsophalangeal (MTP) joint deteriorates. Treatment begins with stiff-soled shoes and pain relief medication. Surgery may be required for persistent symptoms that don’t respond to other treatment.

Read More about Radiofrequency ablation for back pain
Radiofrequency ablation for back pain

Radiofrequency ablation for back pain

Facet joint osteoarthritis can cause chronic back pain. When symptoms can’t be adequately managed with lifestyle changes, exercise, physical therapy, and medications, radiofrequency ablation may provide pain reduction of 50% to 80% that lasts for six to 18 months.

Read More about A lumbar belt may help ease low back pain
A lumbar belt may help ease low back pain

A lumbar belt may help ease low back pain

A 2026 study of adults with nonspecific low back pain found that adding a soft, adjustable lower-back support (lumbar belt) to usual care improved disability and pain after 12 weeks and ​was better than usual care alone. People wearing a lumbar belt also used less pain medication.

Read More about The overlap between back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction
The overlap between back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction

The overlap between back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction

Pelvic floor dysfunction in women is commonly linked to lower back pain. The odds of developing pelvic floor-related back pain increase for women as they get older due to factors such as diminished estrogen and childbirth-related pelvic floor damage. Lower back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction may also have overlapping signs, including urinary leakage or urgency, a feeling of heaviness in the pelvis or vaginal bulging, constipation or bowel issues, painful sex or urination, and pain with prolonged sitting or standing.

Read More about Should migraines affect birth control choices?
Should migraines affect birth control choices?

Should migraines affect birth control choices?

Starting birth control with a history of migraines can raise questions about which symptoms matter and what to discuss with your clinician.

Read More about The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes
The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes

The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes

Research has shown that most cases of ovarian cancer begin in the nearby fallopian tube. Major medical organizations recommend that women at average risk for ovarian cancer who are done having children and who are undergoing abdominal surgery for other reasons also have their fallopian tubes removed at the same time.

Read More about When a sinus headache is really a migraine
When a sinus headache is really a migraine

When a sinus headache is really a migraine
Read More about What pain relievers can you use with prednisone?
What pain relievers can you use with prednisone?

What pain relievers can you use with prednisone?

Prednisone can affect how some pain treatments are used. A few practical considerations can help you discuss options with your clinician.

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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of HEALTHBEAT ESSENTIALS: 10 Keys to Living Well at Any Age.