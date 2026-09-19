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Read More about Why can stopping Paxil cause difficult symptoms?
Why can stopping Paxil cause difficult symptoms?

Why can stopping Paxil cause difficult symptoms?

Stopping Paxil after years of use can bring difficult symptoms. Find out what may be contributing and what to discuss with your clinician.

Read More about CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?

CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?

There is no reliable evidence that CoQ10 supplements can prevent or treat the muscle aches and pains that people sometimes report while taking cholesterol-lowering statin drugs.

Read More about Radiofrequency ablation for back pain
Radiofrequency ablation for back pain

Radiofrequency ablation for back pain

Facet joint osteoarthritis can cause chronic back pain. When symptoms can’t be adequately managed with lifestyle changes, exercise, physical therapy, and medications, radiofrequency ablation may provide pain reduction of 50% to 80% that lasts for six to 18 months.

Read More about Are stones still possible after gallbladder removal?
Are stones still possible after gallbladder removal?

Are stones still possible after gallbladder removal?

Gallbladder removal changes how bile moves through the body, but what that means for the possibility of stones afterward may surprise you

Read More about What are the consequences of stopping Toprol XL for an extended period of time?
What are the consequences of stopping Toprol XL for an extended period of time?

What are the consequences of stopping Toprol XL for an extended period of time?

If you’ve stopped or are considering stopping Toprol XL for an extended time, find out what to consider and when to talk with your doctor.

Read More about What pain relievers can you use with prednisone?
What pain relievers can you use with prednisone?

What pain relievers can you use with prednisone?

Prednisone can affect how some pain treatments are used. A few practical considerations can help you discuss options with your clinician.

Read More about Can asthma treatment affect bone health?
Can asthma treatment affect bone health?

Can asthma treatment affect bone health?

Advair treats asthma, but questions about its effects can extend beyond breathing. Find out what may matter when considering your bone health.

Read More about What does carotid artery dissection mean?
What does carotid artery dissection mean?

What does carotid artery dissection mean?

Carotid artery dissection can affect blood flow to the brain. Explore possible symptoms, causes, and the tests and treatments doctors may consider.

Read More about Can allergies affect blood pressure?
Can allergies affect blood pressure?

Can allergies affect blood pressure?

Some allergy medicines and nighttime symptoms may affect blood pressure in unexpected ways. Find out what to watch for before choosing a treatment.

Read More about How can entropion affect your eyes?
How can entropion affect your eyes?

How can entropion affect your eyes?

Entropion can cause more than an irritating eyelash sensation. See what symptoms to watch for and why timely eye care matters.

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Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

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