Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Vitamins, minerals, herbs, and supplements Archive
Articles
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
There is no reliable evidence that CoQ10 supplements can prevent or treat the muscle aches and pains that people sometimes report while taking cholesterol-lowering statin drugs.
Is 5-HTP safe to take as a mood supplement??
5-HTP is often promoted for mood support, but its effects, side effects, and place among depression treatments deserve careful consideration.
What is cholestasis and how is it treated?
A bile flow problem can cause noticeable changes in the skin, urine, stools, and comfort, with treatment depending on the underlying cause.
What should people with thyroid nodules know about kelp?
Kelp contains a nutrient that affects thyroid function, making supplement choices important for people with nodules or other thyroid concerns.
Can digestive enzyme supplements help relieve my heartburn?
A digestive enzyme supplement can be helpful for people who have difficulty digesting certain foods, but taking one to treat a condition such as heartburn may or may not provide any relief.
What can cause a red, tingling tongue?
A red, tingling tongue can have several possible triggers, from everyday irritants to health conditions that may need medical attention.
Could having both low vitamin B12 and vitamin D indicate a specific health problem?
Having low vitamin B12 and vitamin D may have several explanations, from diet and sun exposure to conditions that affect nutrient absorption.
What can cause enlarged red blood cells?
Enlarged red blood cells on a routine blood test can have several explanations. Find out what your results may mean and when follow-up is needed.
Ashwagandha: Benefits, side effects, and safety concerns
Ashwagandha is an herbal remedy that has long been used in traditional Indian medicine. In recent years, it’s also become popular in the United States. Proponents say it can help with stress and promote better sleep. However, we have only limited scientific evidence about ashwagandha, and it may not be safe for people with certain medical conditions.
Can too much calcium from food and supplements harm your heart?
High daily calcium from supplements and calcium-rich foods raises concerns about artery buildup, certain cancers, and high blood calcium levels.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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