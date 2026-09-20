Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
Women's Health Archive
Articles
How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
While menopause means the end of irregular periods and heavy bleeding typical in women with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS; formerly polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS), they continue to face some of the same symptoms along with greater lifelong health risks.
Should migraines affect birth control choices?
Starting birth control with a history of migraines can raise questions about which symptoms matter and what to discuss with your clinician.
The overlap between back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction
Pelvic floor dysfunction in women is commonly linked to lower back pain. The odds of developing pelvic floor-related back pain increase for women as they get older due to factors such as diminished estrogen and childbirth-related pelvic floor damage. Lower back pain and pelvic floor dysfunction may also have overlapping signs, including urinary leakage or urgency, a feeling of heaviness in the pelvis or vaginal bulging, constipation or bowel issues, painful sex or urination, and pain with prolonged sitting or standing.
Does having a family history of gynecologic cancer automatically mean you should get genetic testing?
A family history of gynecologic cancer doesn’t necessarily mean a woman automatically needs genetic testing to determine her risk. However, women should discuss testing if close relatives have had gynecologic or breast cancers, or if several more-distant relatives have been affected.
The surprising link between ovarian cancer and the fallopian tubes
Research has shown that most cases of ovarian cancer begin in the nearby fallopian tube. Major medical organizations recommend that women at average risk for ovarian cancer who are done having children and who are undergoing abdominal surgery for other reasons also have their fallopian tubes removed at the same time.
Does having children affect menopause symptoms?
Menopause symptoms vary, and their timing and intensity can raise questions. Explore factors that may shape the transition and habits to consider.
When pelvic pain signals pelvic congestion syndrome
Pelvic congestion syndrome, which is marked by dull, heavy, dragging pelvic pain, has long been an underrecognized cause of chronic pelvic pain. The condition is caused by loose or faulty valves in pelvic veins that enable blood to flow backward and pool, creating varicose veins.
How long should sex last?
Men may expect sex to last a certain length of time based on what they’ve seen in media. Research indicates the average man climaxes five to six minutes after vaginal penetration. Premature ejaculation is loosely defined as ejaculating in under two minutes.
When might genital herpes testing be appropriate?
Genital herpes testing can depend on symptoms, timing, and personal circumstances. See what may shape your next steps and what to discuss with a doctor.
Will fibroid bleeding ease after menopause?
Fibroids can change as hormone levels shift, but bleeding patterns and new symptoms after menopause still deserve careful medical attention.
Hip bursitis vs. arthritis: How to tell the difference
Fitness for longevity: Which type matters most?
Ministrokes linked to elevated risk of dementia
Continuous glucose monitors benefit people who don't need insulin
CoQ10: Should you take this popular supplement if you're on a statin?
Microplastics: A hidden health threat?
Oat vs. dairy milk: Nutrition, benefits, and downsides
What is tempeh? Benefits, nutrition, and how to use it
Healing after food poisoning
Whole grains may improve several heart risk factors at once
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